Lockwood woman runs her 100th half marathon at Joplin Memorial Run

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cheryl Shores has been running for as long as she can remember, from running and coaching track to participating in half marathons. It’s always been her passion.

She hit a major milestone on Saturday at the Joplin Memorial Run by running in her 100th half marathon.

On the brisk December morning, Shores geared up for another 13 mile journey.

It may seem daunting to some, but not Shores.

“It’s just the adrenaline and just the peacefulness,” said Shores.” You’re out running because you don’t go fast, you just kind of go whatever your pace is.”

It’s what keeps Shores coming back for more and it’s led her to her 100th half marathon.

“We’ll I’ve done it so long, it’s just kind of like, well okay, so it’s 100,” said Shores. “But, it is a big deal. I mean, that’s a lot of marathons and that’s a lot of running.”

Her running career wasn’t always a marathon, it actually started out as a sprint.

“I’ve always ran. I’ve always been a runner, but I always did short distance,” said Shores. “So, when I turned 48, I decided that I wanted to run a marathon. So, I ran one marathon every year for a while until I retired from teaching and coaching. When I did that, I started running about two a year so then all of a sudden I said I want to run a half marathon. So, I did and that kind of got me hooked.”

Even after hitting this major milestone, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“People say ‘Are you gonna stop?’ and I go no, I won’t stop,” said Shores. “I may not run as many or I may run as many. I don’t know. I’ll run until I can’t run anymore and then I’ll start walking.”