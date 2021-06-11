Local wrestlers look forward to the return of crowds for upcoming show

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — We’re starting to see more sporting events return to normal and some are even allowing fans to return in full capacity. This is especially great news for local pro wrestlers.

That’s because live shows are vital to helping them get the exposure and experience they need to get signed to a major wrestling company. Plus, it’s how some of them make a living.

“As performers, as wrestlers, I don’t think that we understood how importance the audience were to what we do until it was taken away from us and after a year, it’s good to be back,” said local professional wrestler Barry Linduff.

On Saturday, several wrestlers from the four states and surrounding areas will finally get to make their return in front of crowds for a show in Springfield, Missouri put on by Mid-States Wrestling.

“We’re back,” said professional wrestler and head trainer with Mid-States Wrestling “Space Cowboy” Jason Jones. “You’re going to see those that you came out, you watched and you loved, and then you’re gonna see some new faces and the top talent from all over the mid-states area’s going to be here.”

The show is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at Relics Event Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://mid-states-promotions.square.site/.