Local teen looks to make her mark on rodeo

EDNA, KS. — For 16-year-old Addie Weil, Rodeo is in her blood. Her dad is a rodeo coach and her brother competes as well. While she may be young, she’s looking to make her mark on the sport.

Inside her family’s indoor practice pen located in the small town of Edna, Kansas is where Addie spends hours practicing her craft.

“I think I’ve had a rope in my hand since I was five or six,” said Addie. “It’s one of those things I kind of grew up around. I’ve always loved it and they’ve yet to get a rope out of my hand ever since.”

Addie is a breakaway roper. It’s a variation of roping in which women compete and where a calf is roped, but not thrown and tied.

“I think it highlights female sportsmanship and shows how good we are, that we can compete with the boys, we can do better than the boys we can rope faster than the boys.”

It’s something you could say she was destined to do. Her dad Johnny was also a roper and is currently the rodeo coach at Coffeyville Community College.

“Rodeo’s been a family affair,” said Addie. “My dad roped. He team roped and calf roped growing up, so that kind of led to me knowing what he put into it, I knew what I had to put into it in order to get to the level that he’s at. So, still a work in progress, still growing there.”

Being able to bring his kids up in the sport he loves has been a full circle experience for Johnny.

“Watching them grow and get better and compete and push themselves and learn how to work with the horses and learn how to train the horses. The competitions are fun and enjoyable, and seeing the work that they put in the practice pen pay off at the rodeos and competitions.”

Addie has competed on the local and national level in her age group and among adults.

While her eyes are always on the prize, she also wants to help grow the sport.

“We’re trying to build breakaway up to this equal money that tie down and team roping and all the other events have and so I think we’re finally starting to see that and that’s really cool. I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Johnny is happy to see the sport expanding as well and is happy his daughter gets to be a part of it.

“Addie came along at the right time to be able to compete in those at those events,” said Johnny. “You know, she’s young enough that she doesn’t realize what it was like even just five years ago for breakaway ropers not to have the opportunities that they do now.”

There’s no doubt, the future is bright for the young breakaway roper.