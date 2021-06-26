Zach Westmoreland preps for first football season in nearly two years

The world has been particularly crazy the past year for a lot of reasons. For former Joplin football phenom Zach Westmoreland, that’s because he hasn’t been able to play the sport he loves.

After capping off his senior season with a state title appearance, he suffered a fracture in his foot that put him out for about five months. He was with NEO A&M his freshman year of college, but was never able to see a snap due to COVID.

Now, he’s with Eastern Michigan University, getting ready to play his first season in two years.

Westmoreland says, “No football for even a year, coming up on two years, was totally, totally different. It was a lot more training stuff. There were moments where I was like, ‘What am I training for?’ Then I had to be like, ‘The season’s coming.’ I had to stay locked in for sure. I would say it was more of a mental battle than anything.”