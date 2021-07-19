Zach Parish, Bryce Darnell talk Texas Rangers deal

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University baseball team has evolved into a force to be reckoned with in recent seasons, in large part due to the players that have donned the Lion jersey, and there’s no higher compliment to a program than a player moving on to the pros. That’s exactly what pitcher Zach Parish is doing.

He’s set to sign a deal with the Texas Rangers and head to Surprise, Arizona tomorrow. It’s a positive turn of events for Parish, who despite being the consensus Division II National Player of the Year, went undrafted.

Parish says, “I guess I just kind of sat there and was like, ‘Woah’. I actually can’t believe I’m hearing the words out of his mouth, hearing about the Texas Rangers. It was really exciting, and some tears [were shed.]”

Bryce Darnell, Missouri Southern head baseball coach, says, “We felt bad after the draft. We knew it was gonna be hard for him to get drafted with the cutting down of the rounds, coupled with his age, but he’s very deserving. We found out yesterday morning. We’re very excited for his family and our program.”

Parish finished his career with the best single-season ERA (1.21) by a starter in Missouri Southern history.