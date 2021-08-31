Zach Davidson waived by Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday marked the deadline for NFL teams to trim down final rosters to 53 players.

Despite having issues at the tight end position, the Minnesota Vikings waived Webb City grad and former Central Missouri standout Zach Davidson.

Davidson was drafted in the fifth round by Minnesota in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This doesn’t spell the end of Davidson’s time in the NFL however. He could still be picked up by another team, or he could be asked to come back to the Vikings as a member of the practice squad.