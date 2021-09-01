Zach Davidson added to Minnesota practice squad

MINNEAPOLIS – One day after being waived by the team that drafted him, former Webb City Cardinal Zach Davidson has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Despite some depth issues at the tight end position, Davidson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday. There were reports he might end up going elsewhere, but the team announced he was part of the team’s 14 man practice squad on Wednesday.

Davidson was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Vikings open their season on September 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.