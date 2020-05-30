Youth sports returns in Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — Youth softball made its return Friday evening as teams took the field for the first time in months.

“We usually start at the end of March, so we’re way behind,” Webb City’s Team Unified head coach Anthony Sargent said. “Just being able to get out here, once again, get everything kicked off, get all of the butterflies out of the stomach and stuff like that is awesome.”

From 10U to 18U, teams were required to sign waivers and follow a set of rules, such as no sunflower seeds, no handshakes after the game and using a separate ball for each team. But a chance to take the field again is really what these teams have been looking forward to.

“For us coaches, it’s awesome to be a part of their life,” Sargent said. “It’s awesome to be a small part of what they’re doing. Our enjoyment, our excitement, is to come out here and watch them do what they do best.”

Even though it may have felt odd, nerve wrecking stepping back onto the diamond, absent from the game for an extended period of time. This weekends tournament brought back a sense of normal. And despite being gone from the game, it was time to pick up a glove again and bring back what’s been missing.

“They’ve been without their teammates, their friends, and just being able to make do in a time where they weren’t able to practice and see each other,” Team Unified parent Kelsey Lundien said. “They’ve just kind of picked up where they left off months ago.”