WYANDOTTE, OK – Wyandotte Bears wrestling is officially underway at Wyandotte High School. The startup of the school’s new program was approved by the school board last March.

Head coach Trey Smith has been described as the centerpiece for getting the wrestling program up and running at Wyandotte. Coach Smith said he is already seeing the effects of the sport’s growth.

“The town wants it to grow because they know it’ll bring more athletes to the area,” Smith said.

“It’ll help the football program and others throughout the school. It’s growing fast, and it means a lot that we are getting support. It’s been a great first year.”

Smith is in the process of teaching many kids the fundamentals of the sport of wrestling, and his big message to all of his athletes is to stay committed to the program.

Wyandotte Nation approved the school to build a new wrestling practice facility in which construction is currently underway. Sophomore wrestler Hunter White said he is very optimistic about how strong the program will become.

“We’re really blessed for all the money and support they’ve given us,” White said.

“It’s exciting to be in the first year with everyone being new. I think, five years from now, our program is going to really grow and we’re super excited about it.”

Senior wrestler Luke Davis said he is excited for the younger kids to be apart of the program.

“I may be a senior, and all of the stuff is probably going to be done after I’m gone, but I’m really excited for the younger kids,” Davis said.

“I really appreciate it all because it’s just going to help them so much.”

Wyandotte will have their first ever home wrestling duel on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Bears will host Diamond in the high school gym.