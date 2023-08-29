Pittsburg, KS – Pitt State and the Gorillas are just two days away from their season opener against Washburn and the Ichabods. Ranked No. 4 in the Division II coaches poll, there is high expectations for head coach Brian Wright and his players.

“I think it’s definitely makes us confident”, said fifth-year linebacker Alex Gaskill.

“There’s definitely a little bit of pressure there, but I think it really just reflects on how great this team can be.”

Upon finishing preseason camp, Wright described a positive mentality in the locker room.

“We all feel good,” Wright said.

“I feel great about the training in the summer, and the number of guys on our team that were here. We’ll definitely be prepared.”

All time against Washburn, Pitt State holds a commanding 64-27-1 record in head to head play. Despite the record, the Ichabods can prove to be a tough opponent. Washburn came within 14 points of the Gorillas in last season’s matchup.

One of the biggest strengths for Washburn was their defensive line.

“They’re really tough,” said quarterback Chad Dodson Jr.

“The past two years, Washburn has thrown a lot at us. Their defensive line is really fast and can move. It can throw some challenges at our offensive line and pass protection.”

Despite the defensive talent Washburn has, Dodson said he’s confident his own defense bettered him in preparation.

“Our defense is very unique. They throw 100 different looks at you, and that’s gonna prepare us for anything we see this year,” said Dodson.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Carnie Smith Stadium.