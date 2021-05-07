Withers walk-off double propels Missouri Southern to MIAA tournament semifinal round

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions are headed to the sectional round of the MIAA tournament after a pair of wins on Friday. Missouri Southern defeated Missouri Western in two wins during the quarterfinal round, 7-5 and 3-2.

After being defeated in the first game, the Griffons were leading Missouri Southern 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Southern had two batters on with two outs. Leighton Withers hit a line drive up the first baseline and batted in Yazmin Vargas and Josie Tofpi to seal a 3-1 win.

Hallie Blackney, Missouri Southern softball head coach, says, “I’m very excited. Super emotional. [Missouri Western] is a phenomenal program, and just so proud of our kids for fighting. So proud. So proud. We never give up, we find a way to win, we’re gritty. Just proud. Just really proud.”

Missouri Southern will face either the University of Central Missouri or Washburn University in the semifinal round on Thursday, May 13 in Edmond, Oklahoma.