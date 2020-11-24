With McMahon at helm, MSSU starts season 2-0

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to the season, and they’ve managed to do it all without head coach Jeff Boschee.

Boschee wasn’t on the sidelines for the Lions season opener against Central Oklahoma, and their game with Newman, as he continues to self-isolate after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant coach Paul McMahon has stepped in and taken over in the interim, leading the team to wins against both the Bronchos and Jets.

McMahon said Boschee has continued to play an active part in the team while in isolation by helping to make practice and game plans. He added that Boschee plans to return to the team on November 20.

The wins against Central Oklahoma and Newman weren’t blowout wins, but McMahon believes it’s important to get tough wins out of the way earlier, especially when dealing with a team working on their chemistry.

“Yeah you know, early in the season it kind of takes some time to get a feel for your new guys, especially with us having some new faces. That first game just to see them battle and win a close one at the end, that’s really in the long run having that game under our belt will be big for us, being able to win a close game like that. The second game, just being on the road against an opponent that we were up by 15, 20 points most of the game, just realizing that we can’t let our foot off the gas and can’t relax for any point of the game and to put opponents away. To learn that early I think is going to be beneficial for our guys.”

The Lions will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Central Missouri. Tipoff is set following the conclusion of the women’s contest.