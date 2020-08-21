With healthy players and larger roster, Carl Junction looks to be competitive in 2020

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After a 2019 season plagued by injury, the Carl Junction football team is healthy and ready to compete in 2020.

The most notable return to the team? That would be senior quarterback Alex Baker, who missed the entire 2019 season with an injury.

“It feels really good getting to be back out with my teammates,” Baker said. “Not playing last year was pretty hard. It just makes me appreciate the game more.”

Head coach Doug Buckmaster says starting center Ethan Howard is also healthy, and should help shore up the bulldogs offensive line this season.

The teams numbers have also increased this season, and Buckmaster believes that can only benefit his team.

“There’s power in numbers in football, I truly believe that. One thing we’re able to do again this year that we’ve not been able to do the last two years is to platoon. My first five years here at Carl Junction, we were able to platoon. The last two years, due to injuries and lower numbers, we were not able to do that. Now we’re back to platooning. We’re excited about that for sure.”

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Willard on August 28. They’ll play their home opener the following week against defending Class 5 state champions Carthage.