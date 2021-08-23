With a new quarterback under center, Carthage ready to begin 2021 season

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Like so many teams across Missouri, the Carthage Tigers are ready to begin the 2021 season.

The reigning co-conference champions will have a new quarterback under center, following the departure of standout Patrick Carlton. The new QB is someone used to the pressures of varsity football.

Senior Caden Kabance will move from catching passes, to throwing them as the team’s new quarterback. The three year varsity starter was Carlton’s backup.

“Its been really fun,” Kabance said. “I mean I’ve done drills and stuff throughout the past two years working on it. But I’ve been playing wide receiver the past two years. So its been fun to switch to quarterback.”

He’ll be joined by another three-time varsity starter, Luke Gall. Both players are ready to lead an offense known to put points on the board.

“Well I don’t think there’s any substitute for experience,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “Both those kids being three year starters, being around our program, understanding the culture, understanding what it takes to get to where we need to be at a high level. The other kids can feed off of that, and that’s what’s been happening.”

Carthage opens its season on the road Friday against Ozark.