Winter weather disrupts high school basketball practice schedules weeks before district play

JOPLIN, Mo. — Winter weather is by nature, disruptive, and this round of it has really disrupted high school basketball season.

John Blankenship, College Heights girl’s basketball coach, says, “The timing could not be worse with districts coming up and three conference games coming up. We’re in a good rhythm and we’re playing well and to have it interrupted with a week without practicing is never good for anybody.”

Though the interruption is inconvenient, Webb City boy’s basketball coach Jason Horn hoped his players are taking this time to rest up.

Horn says, “I think the main thing right now is it gives us a chance to get everyone healthy, which is a good thing. You hope you don’t get too rusty missing a day or two here or there, but I think the big deal is retaining, staying healthy, and reviewing when you do get a chance to get in.”

The Cardinals have made it to the gym just twice this week, but players know it’s not an excuse to slack off, especially with games left to be played.

Nickhai Howard, Webb City point guard, says, “I try to run at least a mile and then I try to get the guys to watch a little bit of film.”

Blankenship says,”I’ve got kids with good character and integrity, they say they’re doing their workouts, I’m trusting that they are.

With such limited options available, coaches, like everyone else in these situations, are just doing the best they can.

Blakenship says, “Going a week without picking up a basketball and shooting, it’ll be hard to pick back up and play at a high level. As long as we stay in shape and get down the floor I think we’ll be fine,