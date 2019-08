NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Wildcats return eight starters from an eight win season, and will try to use their momentum from 2018 to be even better in 2019.

The Wildcats won six more games in year two under head coach, Leon Miller on their way to the Class 4 District Final before falling to Webb City in that match-up.

Neosho will get quarterback, Gage Kelly back this season along with several key defensive players.