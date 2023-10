JOPLIN, MO – In a game that featured early mistakes from the Lee’s Summit defense, the Neosho Wildcats soared early on to a 2-0 lead.

Lee’s Summit did not go away quietly however, tying the score in the middle innings 3-3, but Carleigh Kinnaird’s three-run homer set Neosho apart in the 6-3 win.

Up next, Neosho will take on Lee’s Summit West on Saturday at 3 p.m.