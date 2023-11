QUAPAW, OK – Thursday night was filled with offense for the Quapaw Wildcats as they dominated Hulbert from the start.

Quapaw’s Zane Stand sprinted for a game-opening touchdown, and later made a leaping catch over a defender for six points.

The Wildcats defense shut down any Hulbert attack for most of the night, surrendering only 8 points to the Riders in a 51-8 victory.

Quapaw finishes the regular season with a 7-2 record.