Weimers’ big night at the plate propels Outlaws to victory over A’s

JOPLIN, Mo. — Brett Weimers was feeling it Friday night. Going four for four at the plate with two home runs, the Pittsburg grads three RBI performance helped propel the Outlaws to a 6-5 win over Clarinda.

The loss was just the fourth of the season for Clarinda.

Outlaws starting pitcher Jack O’Brien pitched six innings of work, striking out four. Teammate John Kea struck out three in just one inning of work.

Joplin and Clarinda will be back in action against one another on Saturday. First pitch from Joe Becker Stadium is set for 7 pm.