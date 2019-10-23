Week 8 Power Rankings

JOPLIN, Mo. – As we wrap up the 8th week of football in Missouri (7th in Kansas), the Joplin Eagles keep the top spot in our weekly power rankings. Pierce City will be the only team that will have a finished schedule in our rankings after their final opponent had to forfeit this week.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (4) [8-0] 40 pts: Eagles defeated Nixa 45-14. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Carl Junction.

#2.) Webb City Cardinals (7-1) 36 pts: Cardinals defeated Ozark 65-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Nixa.

#3.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers (8-0) 31 pts: Mt’Neers defeated Springfield Catholic 20-14. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Hollister.

#4.) Frontenac Raiders (7-0) 27 pts: Raiders defeated Baxter Springs 55-6. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: vs. Columbus.

#5.) Carthage Tigers (6-2) 26 pts: Tigers defeated Republic 54-34. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Ozark.

#6.) Columbus Titans (7-0) 19 pts: Titans defeated Galena 21-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Frontenac.

T7.) Pierce City (9-0) 14 pts.: Eagles defeated Miller 13-7. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: Eagles win by forfeit against Pleasant Hope. (Districts)

T7.) Cassville Wildcats (7-1) 14 pts: Wildcats defeated Reeds Spring 42-7. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Lamar.

#9.) Monett Cubs (6-2) 7 pts: Cubs defeated McDonald County 47-0. Trending: Not Ranked. Up Next: vs. Nevada.

#10.) Lamar Tigers (6-2) 6 pts: Tigers defeated Nevada 42-0. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: vs. Cassville.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): Columbus moves up to six this week for me. I love the way The Titans are playing on both sides of the ball. You can argue that Columbus has had the top two or three most impressive season in our area with the expectations not being so high for them. You have to give credit to first year head coach Blake Burns and the team for believing in themselves and buying into the culture. They will give Frontenac a tough time on Friday night. Monett enters the top ten this week. Since their week three loss to Cassville, they have been money and I think it will come down to their game and Cassville’s game with Lamar for who gets the Big 8 West. Joplin, Webb, Carthage, Mt. Vernon, Frontenac, and Pierce City continue to dominate their schedules. Pierce City had its most impressive game Friday holding off a very hungry Miller team on the road to clinch the Southwest Conference title. I can’t believe this is the final week of the regular season! What an awesome ride it has been.

Jake Stansell (KODE): I truly believe this is the most accurate ten teams I’ve had in these power rankings. I too am also saving my best for last as we enter playoff season in the coming weeks. But in all seriousness, I don’t think much has changed with this top ten because they’ve all stayed winning, albeit undefeated, or as of recently stayed the course. I do expect this to change, of course, with the match-up between Columbus and Frontenac for the CNC, and then how the Big 8 West finishes. I don’t know how the Cubs haven’t found their way in the rankings the past couple weeks. Put some respect on the Cubs name!

Bailey Harbit (KSN): As far as I’m concerned Joplin is in control of their own fate, they have the tools to go as far into the postseason as they want, they just have to play well. They haven’t lost, so they stay at my top spot. Things stayed pretty consistent for me this week. Lamar won like they should have so they didn’t make much change, Pierce City fell down my rankings a bit, but they’re more a victim of other teams playing well. They’re still one of the teams to beat in Class 1 to me. I’m very excited to see how the match up with Frontenac and Columbus will go this week. Both teams have so much to play for, and they’re so evenly matched. It’s probably one of the best Hidden Gem games we’ve had on paper. I gave Monett a vote as well, because they’ve really rebounded from a rocky start to the season, and they’ve put together some really great performances.

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): There was no change in my Top 5 spots this week. I was very impressed with the Pierce City win over Miller. This was the toughest team that the Eagles have played thus far and they came out on top. Their defense continues to play tough as well only allowing 21 points on the season through 8 weeks, and they already are 9-0 after their upcoming opponent had to forfeit. I also like that the final three spots on our rankings (and my rankings) are Big 8 West teams. Cassville has all control of their fate in taking back-to-back Big 8 West championships. I’m excited to see both the Big 8 West and CNC get decided this week.