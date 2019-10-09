Week 6 Power Rankings

JOPLIN, Mo. – For a second straight week the Joplin Eagles remain the unanimous #1 in the power rankings.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (4) 6-0, 40 pts. – Joplin defeated Neosho 56-21. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Ozark.

#2.) Webb City Cardinals 5-1, 36 pts. – Webb City defeated Willard 49-21. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Republic.

T3.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers 6-0, 28 pts. – Mt. Vernon defeated Logan-Rogersville 32-7. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Seneca.

T3.) Frontenac Raiders 5-0, 28 pts. – Frontenac defeated Parsons 42-13. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Caney Valley.

#5.) Carthage Tigers 4-2, 27 pts. – Carthage defeated Branson 16-7. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Willard.

#6.) Pittsburg Purple Dragons 4-1, 17 pts. – Pittsburg defeated Ulysses 42-3. Trending: Up 4. Up Next: @ Mill Valley.

#7.) Pierce City 6-0, 15 pts. – Pierce City defeated Marionville 40-0. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: vs. St. Michael the Archangel.

#8.) Columbus Titans 5-0, 14 pts. – Columbus defeated Baxter Springs 46-0. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: vs. Parsons.

#9.) Cassville Wildcats 5-1, 7 pts. – Cassville defeated McDonald County 48-6. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Nevada.

T10.) Lamar Tigers 4-2, 3 pts. – Lamar defeated East Newton 49-14. Trending: Not Ranked. Up Next: vs. McDonald County.

T10.) Miller Cardinals 6-0, 3 pts. – Miller defeated Sarcoxie 31-12. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Lockwood.

Others receiving votes: Seneca (2 points).

Bailey Harbit (KSN): Joplin continues to handle their opponents, so their going to stay in my top spot. At this point, it’s theirs to lose, but I don’t see them losing soon. Carthage stays at 3 for me even with their win over Branson. It might have been a tighter game than fans may have liked at some points, but I think that was due in part to injuries, so if they stay healthy, I think they’ll be okay. Frontenac has been a really pleasant surprise for me, and so has Columbus. To go from a 1-8 season the year before to currently undefeated, the Titans are doing something right. Lamar had a very convincing win this week to stop their losing skid, and something tells me they don’t want to lose anymore this season.

Jake Stansell (KODE): I don’t know who is stopping the Eagles when you have Blake Tash and company putting up monstrous numbers. Webb City’s defense is stout to the max. Mt. Vernon might be a bit banged up, but they’re continuing to roll on and find ways to win. Frontenac stays undefeated so they don’t move. Pittsburg Purple Dragons called, I answered, and they delivered. The Dragons defense also happens to be pretty impressive. I’m interested to see how the offense continues to thrive down the stretch. Carthage may be at number six in the power rankings, but they’re still a very dominant team and will continue to be dominant come playoff time. Eagles of Pierce City also very good. Columbus Titans undefeated in Kansas. Get this. Also, very good behind quarterback Patrick Cassidy. Cassville and Seneca round the rankings this week.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): My top three haven’t changed. I still am giving love to the COC with Joplin, Webb and Carthage. The Tigers are a bit banged up, but still were able to grind out their game against Branson last week. Those teams to me are still the cream of the crop. Slight change for me in that Mt. Vernon and Frontenac are flipped in my sheet at 4 and 5 but its really close between those teams for me. Columbus is in for me this week. They are a group led by a great foundation of seniors that want to be remembered for this year. To start out 5-0 on the season is a testament to that group’s hard work throughout the offseason and into the campaign. The Titans will have a tough task this week trying to handle a very fast, energetic and athletic Parsons team. Pittsburg, Miller and Pierce City continue to show that they’ll be contenders come playoff time. It should be an exciting final half of the season.

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): Not much to say at the top spots for me, Joplin and Webb City continue to win and continue to control the rankings. I have Mt. Vernon (3) and Frontenac (4) in my picks mainly on how they are able to respond in their games. Mt. Vernon has a tough road trip ahead of them this week at Seneca and Frontenac will have a test on the road at Caney Valley, two statement games. Pittsburg moved up in my rankings after their dominating performance against Ulysses, they will need to keep that up entering these final three games. Pierce City took a slight dip for me, but this is still a team that only has allowed 14 points. The next two games will be great tests for the Eagles. Columbus dropped a little for me, but they will have three straight games that can really define their season with two home games against Parsons and Galena then a road trip to Frontenac to end the regular season. I kept Lamar and Seneca in my rankings this week as well. Lamar responded well to beat East Newton and Seneca’s loss to Monett may have just been a wake up call.