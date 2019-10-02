Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles unanimous #1

JOPLIN, Mo. – For the first time this season we have a unanimous #1 as the Joplin Eagles received all four first place votes from our sports staff.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (4) (5-0) 40 pts.- Defeated Branson 48-7. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Neosho.

#2.) Webb City Cardinals (4-1) 36 pts.- Defeated Carthage 32-7. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: vs. Willard.

#3.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers (5-0) 30 pts.- Defeated Aurora 46-0. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Logan-Rogersville.

#4.) Frontenac Raiders (4-0) 27 pts.- Defeated Galena 27-14. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: vs. Parsons.

#5.) Carthage Tigers (3-2) 25 pts.- Lost to Webb City 32-7. Trending: Down 3. Up Next: @ Branson.

#6.) Pierce City Eagles (5-0) 16 pts.- Defeated Forsyth 56-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Marionville.

#7.) Columbus Titans (4-0) 15 pts.- Defeated Caney Valley 21-7. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Baxter Springs.

#8.) Seneca Indians (4-1) 11 pts.- Defeated Lamar 15-11. Trending: Not Ranked. Up Next: vs. Monett.

#9.) Cassville Wildcats (4-1) 10 pts.- Defeated East Newton 21-7. Trending: Down 2. Up Next: @ McDonald County.

T10.) Pittsburg Purple Dragons (3-1) 4 pts.- Defeated Ft. Scott 28-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Ulysses.

T10.) Miller Cardinals (5-0) 4 pts.- Defeated Ash Grove 55-0. Trending: Not Ranked. Up Next: @ Sarcoxie.

Other receiving votes: Lamar (2 pts.)

Bailey Harbit (KSN): Joplin had no problem handling Branson this past week, so they stay in my top spot, and Webb City moves back into my second spot after their convincing win over Carthage. The Tigers have fallen in my rankings, but only slightly. I still think they’re a pretty good team. Frontenac has looked solid since week one, so they go in my top five. You can’t deny that Seneca is one of the hottest teams in our area right now, so they make my list for the first time. Shoutout to Miller for making it into the Missouri media poll for the first time this week after weeks of just missing the cut. Of course they’re in my top 10. If Pierce City and Miller are both undefeated by the time they face each other, that will be a sure fire Hidden Gem for me.

Jake Stansell (KODE): Invest in Seneca stock because business is booming. Two back-to-back big wins for Seneca earns them a climb in the power rankings. Not too many distinctions from Week Four’s rankings to Week Five. Joplin continues to dominate, Webb City’s defense continues to heat up and the Mountaineers offense is thriving. Frontenac and Columbus are the teams to beat in Kansas, and Carthage and Cassville’s losses drop them a little bit, as far as overall rankings. But don’t get it twisted, both Carthage and Cassville are still dominant teams and will make deep runs come playoff time.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): No arguing who is number one this week. Joplin keeps rolling, and it seems as though the COC is all wrapped up with a handful of weeks remaining. I thought what Webb City did on Friday was great, and those players have rebounded well from their loss to Joplin in week 2. Seneca has been very impressive in its four win stretch, and considering the wins against Lamar, and Cassville were just the beginning of a stretch where Monett and Mt. Vernon are also on the schedule, that should give the Indians a ton of confidence. And Frontenac showed last week why they are one of the best in Southeast Kansas. They don’t do much wrong. The Raiders are a grounded team that never strays away from the plan on both sides of the ball, and that has worked through four weeks this year.

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): As the Eagles continue to close out their schedule there won’t be any roadblocks along the way that will remove them from this top spot. Webb City convincingly has pulled themselves into number two for me and don’t look to fall anytime soon. I moved Mt. Vernon up this week to #3 as they continue to shine. I couldn’t drop Carthage down because they played one of the toughest teams in the area last week and stayed close until really the 4th quarter. As for Frontenac they continue to climb for me on my list, but will have a tough challenge against Parsons this week. Columbus also continues to impress me especially after their finish last season and now to be undefeated through 4 weeks. As for my final spots, Pierce City is still one of the most dominant teams in Class 1 and continue to only have allowed 14 points all season. Seneca stays in my top 10 for another week, but will have three tough games against Monett, Mt. Vernon, and even at East Newton this season. I kept Lamar in my Top 10, because I have first hand seen how dominant Seneca can be this season.