Week 4 Power Rankings: Eagles remain in Top Spot

JOPLIN, Mo. – For the first time since starting the power rankings we have a team hold on to the top spot for multiple weeks. Joplin received three first place votes and a total of 39 points to stay in that spot.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (3) (4-0) 39 pts. – Defeated Republic 55-7. Trending: No movement. Up Next: vs. Branson.

#2.) Carthage Tigers (1) (3-1) 37 pts. – Defeated Neosho 55-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Webb City

#3.) Webb City Cardinals (3-1) 32 pts. – Defeated Branson 42-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Carthage.

#4.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers (4-0) 25 pts. – Defeated Reeds Spring 30-0. Trending: up 4. Up Next: vs. Aurora.

#5.) Frontenac Raiders (3-0) 17 pts. – Defeated Commerce 35-0. Trending: up 3. Up Next: @ Galena.

#6.) Pierce City Eagles (4-0) 16 pts. – Defeated Ash Grove 46-0. Trending: up 1. Up Next: @ Forsyth.

#7.) Cassville Wildcats (3-1) 15 pts. – Lost to Seneca 28-21. Trending: down 3. Up Next: vs. East Newton.

#8.) Columbus Titans (3-0) 12 pts. – Defeated Girard 41-19. Trending: Not Ranked last week. Up Next: @ Caney Valley.

#9.) Lamar Tigers (3-1) 9 pts. – Lost to Monett 28-7. Trending: down 4. Up Next: vs. Seneca.

#10.) Pittsburg Purple Dragons (2-1) 8 pts. – Lost to Blue Valley North. Trending: No movement. Up Next: @ Ft. Scott.

Others receiving votes: Galena (4 pts.), Miller (4 pts.), Seneca (1.5 pts), Monett (.5 pt).

Jake Stansell (KODE): After some chaos in the Big 8, the rankings definitely shake up as well. The top three I think speak for itself. Joplin, Carthage and Webb City will all make deep runs come playoff time. And then after that Mt. Vernon jumps up, staying undefeated in the Big 8 East. The Columbus Titans need some more respect from what they’re doing in Kansas. After that, pretty steady the rest of the way with Cassville, Lamar and Galena still roaming even after one tough loss, and Seneca and Monett creeping up after two big wins.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): I still have no problem putting Carthage at one and Joplin at two. Unfortunately, Neosho has gotten both “week after Joplin” games from Carthage and Webb City. (Keep your head held high Wildcats.) Carthage, Joplin and Webb are the top three for me, and keep playing terrific football. They handled their opponents easily on Friday. Now Cassville, and Lamar dropped for me, but those were two really good opponents they faced on Friday (Kudos to Seneca and Monett), and in the case of Cassville, the game came down to the last couple of minutes. Frontenac and Mt. Vernon are the beneficiaries for me of the mishaps by Lamar and Cassville. Both of those teams crack my five for the first time this season. Pittsburg had a tough opponent in Blue Valley North and couldn’t get the “O” going, but, from the scoreline, a 27 spot for the defense against the 6a state runner up is a promising sign. Looking forward to Friday!!

Bailey Harbit (KSN): Despite what my weekend anchor might think, as long as Joplin keeps winning, they’ll stay on top of my list, but should Joplin lose and Webb City beat Carthage this Friday, things are gonna get messy in the top 5 fast. I have to keep giving props to Miller, we’re all sleeping on them I swear. We start to see our one lost teams at the end of the list, I’ve got Cassville over Lamar for the simple fact that their game with Seneca was closer than the one Lamar had with Monett, and Pittsburg did lose to a team that made the state championship game last year, so they don’t fall out of my list just for losing.

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): At 4-0 in the toughest conference in the state, I have Joplin still at the top of my power rankings with Carthage and Webb City right behind them. It will be interesting to see how this Friday’s match up between the Tigers and Cardinals go. After the chaos in the Big 8, and Mt. Vernon shutting out Reeds Spring, I was glad to move them back in my rankings and put them in the top 5 along with new comer Columbus. Titans off to an impressive 3-0 start. Pierce City has still only allowed 14 points against them this season and will look to keep that up on the road this week. Frontenac has been very impressive this week and we will see how they respond to a Galena team that was shut out last week on the road. As for Cassville and Lamar, I had them in the 8th and 9th spots (respectively) after their loss, but I did give Seneca a vote at #10.