Week 3 Power Rankings: Eagles soar to the top

JOPLIN, Mo.- We have a new #1 for the third straight week as the Joplin Eagles prevailed by one point over the Carthage Tigers on Friday night.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (3) (3-0) – 39 pts: Joplin defeated Carthage 56-55. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Republic.

#2.) Carthage Tigers (1) (2-1) – 33 pts: Carthage lost to Joplin 56-55. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: vs. Neosho.

#3.) Webb City Cardinals (2-1) – 32 pts: Webb City defeated Neosho 34-6. Trending: Same. Up Next: vs. Branson.

#4.) Cassville Wildcats (3-0) – 30 pts: Cassville defeated Monett 21-14. Trending: Same. Up Next: @ Seneca.

#5.) Lamar Tigers (3-0) – 24 pts: Lamar defeated Aurora 48-21. Trending: Same. Up Next: @ Monett.

#6.) Galena Bulldogs (2-0) – 22 pts: Galena defeated Girard 48-14. Trending: Same. Up Next: @ Prairie View.

#7.) Pierce City Eagles (3-0) 12 pts: Pierce City defeated Sarcoxie 39-0. Trending: Same. Up Next: vs. Ash Grove.

T8.) Frontenac Raiders (2-0) 9 pts: Frontenac defeated St. Mary’s Colgan 41-12. Trending: Not Ranked in Week 2. Up Next: vs. Commerce.

T8.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers (3-0) 9 pts. Mt. Vernon defeated Marshfield 18-13. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: @ Reeds Spring.

10.) Pittsburg Purple Dragons (2-0) 7 pts. Pittsburg defeated Chanute 41-27. Trending: Down 1. Up Next: @ Blue Valley North.

Jake Stansell (KODE): Joplin Eagles on top. Easy money. The Eagles are soaring high above the COC right now. Looking at their schedule, it’s tough to see the Eagles fall. As always, a lot of football left to be played and the COC is Joplin’s to lose. Cassville is rolling in the Big 8. I’m curious to see the Seneca matchup this Friday to see how the Wildcats fare. In my opinion, Webb City and Carthage will still make deep playoff runs as both are outstanding, wholesome teams. Lamar is marching, Galena is running up scoreboards, and Mt. Vernon is just getting started.

Bailey Harbit (KSN): You could argue that Carthage has more talent than Joplin this season, but you can’t deny that Joplin has all the momentum in the world right now. Wins over your two big conference rivals, no matter how close they may be, puts you in the top spot for me. Cassville remains a steady presence in my top five, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how their game with an improved Seneca shakes out. Frontenac had a convincing win over St. Mary’s Colgan, so they get some love from me, and of course I’ve got to have Miller rounding out my list. They aren’t getting enough attention in the statewide polls and it’s a shame really. If they keep winning, I’ll keep putting them in my top ten and this is the hill I’ve decided to die on.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): Joplin played a heck of a game against Carthage. I have to give kudos to Coach Jasper and his crew for keeping these kids focused in light of recent emotional events. Plus having to prepare for the Tigers in about five days is amazing. Carthage is super impressive. They average over 41 points per game so far this season. That’s nuts. They happened to go up against a loaded Joplin offense that played pretty darn good as well. Those two teams take the top two spots for me. I love the way Frontenac plays. Their run game is super effective, and defensively they showed their might against what I still think is a very good Colgan team. Lamar, Galena, and Pittsburg showed out with some pretty awesome performances this past week as well. I can’t believe it’s already week four (week 3 for Kansas/some Oklahoma football teams) for our crew. That’s crazy!

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): For the second straight week I have given my top vote to the Joplin Eagles. They talked about being on a revenge tour and so far they have made good on their word. Carthage only lost by one, so it is very hard to take them from the top three. Webb City also remains in the top three with just one game looming before they meet the Tigers in Week 5. As for Cassville and Lamar the two teams continue to round out my top 5 and with their big showdown still weeks away, we will see if both teams can keep pushing along even with big games on the road against Seneca (Cassville) and Monett (Lamar) this week. Galena continues to impress and get better every week; they will be on the road this week, but I don’t see them slowing down. Pierce City moved up as well and that happens when you have only allowed 14 totals points on the season. Frontenac moved into my Top 10 as well, I mean it took a few days for them to improve to 2-0, but they played great on both days.