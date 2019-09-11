Week 2 Power Rankings: Carthage takes the top spot

For the second straight week we officially have our KSN/KODE Power Rankings:

1. Carthage Tigers (2) (2-0) 38 pts. – Defeated Carl Junction 35-7. Up Next: @ Joplin.

2. Joplin Eagles (2) (2-0) 37 pts. – Defeated Webb City 35-28. Up Next: vs. Carthage.

3. Webb City cardinals (1-1) 33 pts. – Lost to Joplin 35-28. Up Next: @ Neosho.

4. Cassville Wildcats (2-0) 27 pts. – Defeated Springfield Catholic 49-21. Up Next: vs. Monett.

5. Lamar Tigers (2-0) 23 pts. – Defeated Hollister 34-3. Up Next: vs. Aurora.

6. Galena Bulldogs (1-0) 17 pts. – Defeated Riverton 58-8. Up Next: @ Girard.

T7. Mt. Vernon Mountaineers (2-0) 14 pts. – Defeated Nevada 43-22. Up Next: vs. Marshfield.

T7. Pierce City Eagles (2-0) 14 pts. – Defeated Diamond 44-0. Up Next: vs. Sarcoxie.

9. Pittsburg Purple Dragons (1-0) 9 pts. – Defeated Labette County 40-0. Up Next: vs. Chanute.

10. Miller Cardinals (2-0) 4 pts. – Defeated Pleasant Hope 63-20. Up Next: vs. Strafford.

Others receiving votes: Seneca (1), Columbus (1), Monett (1), Frontenac (1).

Bailey: Joplin is the obvious choice for the top spot this week after their win with Webb City, they’ve been playing at a really high level and they make a really good case to stay in at least in the top 3 for the foreseeable future. Despite their loss, I couldn’t put Webb City anything lower than my third spot, because you know they’ll be coming out firing against Neosho. I expect them to bounce back from the loss in a big way. Miller to me is one of the more underrated teams in our area, so I think they deserve some love in this list, as does Columbus for their huge upset win of St. Mary’s Colgan.

Jake: Fuel the Muel & Patrick Carlton enough said. Joplin’s win over Webb City was big, but Webb City won’t drop much. Lamar is controlling the Big 8 West right now, and Cassville picked up a statement over Springfield Catholic.

Ethan: Last week I used the quote “To be the Man, you have to beat the man,” and honestly that is what Joplin did. I had to move them to the top spot for me based off of what I witnessed on Saturday night. The Carthage Tigers though are a very dangerous team as well and I can’t wait to see these power houses battle on Friday. Webb City remained in my Top 3 and I think they will only respond well this week. Cassville & Lamar round out my top 5 and I am hoping they both remain undefeated in the final week of the regular season. Galena was very impressive along with Pittsburg in their openers. Mt. Vernon and Pierce City continue to win games and put up points. I also gave Seneca a vote this week after an impressive upset victory over Reeds Spring.