Week 1 High School Football Power Rankings

JOPLIN, Mo. – New this season the KSN/KODE Sports Teams will be putting together a weekly Top 10 Power Rankings with teams from the area. Here are the votes after week one.

Webb City Cardinals (3) (1-0) – 39 pts. : The Cardinals shut out the Bulldogs in week 1, 34-0. Next Game: vs. Joplin Carthage (1) (1-0)- 37 pts. : Carthage started the season with a blowout of Nixa on the road, 35-0. Next Game: vs. Carl Junction Joplin (1-0) – 32 pts. : Joplin opened up the season at home beating Willard, 36-13. Next Game: @ Webb City Lamar (1-0) – 24 pts. : Lamar defeated Logan-Rogersville, 38-19 in week one. Next Game: @ Hollister Mt. Vernon (1-0) – 23 pts. : Mountaineers led a comeback for the ages and went for two to beat Monett 22-21. Next Game: vs. Nevada. Cassville (1-0) – 22 pts. : Cassville dominated Aurora, 42-0, to open their season. Next Game: @ Springfield Catholic Galena (0-0) – 18 pts. : The Bulldogs open their season this week at home against Riverton. Pierce City (1-0) – 11 pts. : Pierce City started their season with a win against conference foe Lockwood, 27-14. Next Game: @ Diamond Pittsburg (0-0) – 5 pts. : Pittsburg starts their season on the road this week at Labette County. Miami (1-0) – 4 pts. : A great start for the Coach Gardner and company as they defeated Claremore Sequoyah, 38-7. Next Game: @ Jay

St. Mary’s Colgan (3 pts.) & Miller (2 pts.) also received votes, but were just out of the Top 10.

Here is what our staff had to say about some of their picks:

Kevin Ryans (KSN): Webb City, Carthage and Joplin all had impressive opening week performances which keeps them in my top three slots. Miami also made a great impression on me by blowing out Sequoyah (Claremore). Lamar and Mount Vernon gutted out victories against tough opponents, especially Mount Vernon’s exciting game-winning performance against Monett. They remain in the top five for me. I am excited to see how the Kansas teams perform this week. Teams like Frontenac, and St. Mary’s-Colgan are definitely worth watching as their season begins.

Jake Stansell (KODE): When DJ Khaled said, “All I Do is Win” he was referencing Webb City high school football. The gas tank is full because Tyler “Fuel the Muel” Mueller keeps finding the end zone. Offense looks great on paper. Perhaps not the prettiest execution against Willard, but still a dominant team. The Eagles will have their hands full come Friday against Webb City. t’s difficult not to throw Galena high up in the rankings despite beginning its regular season campaign this coming weekend. The Bulldogs have just been too dominant in recent memory and it returns another competitive roster. I’m buying Galena stock. I’d go to battle for Scott Bailey any day of the week. As I learn more of this power run offense from the Tigers, I learn how effective and how efficient they are at pounding the rock.

Bailey Harbit (KSN): There probably wasn’t any doubt that Carthage would win this game, but putting up a shutout is still impressive. Their running game is what sold me on them for the top spot, with Tyler Mueller putting up a 3 TD performance. I was torn between Webb City and Carthage, but they had a few turnovers during the game with Carl Junction that made me put them at number 2. But they only allowed 59 yards of offense. I’m certain they’ll be atop my list sometime during the season.

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): What a great first week we had in the area, and I’m very excited to get Kansas in the mix! I took Webb City as my top team after week one after shutting out Carl Junction. They are also the reigning COC Champs. As the legendary Ric Flair would say, “to be the man, you have to beat the man,” and until someone hands the Cardinals the “L” they have to stay at the top; however, this past week both Carthage and Joplin made statements about how these teams will look. Week 2: Joplin at Webb City will tell us a lot about these two squads, despite it being early in the season. As for the Big 8, I had Lamar, Cassville, and Mt. Vernon as my 4,5,6 (respectively). Still wanting to see how they improve as the weeks go on. Galena at 7 for me, Pittsburg at 9, and St. Mary’s Colgan at 10 are the three Kansas teams that I am very intrigued with and add Frontenac to that list as well.