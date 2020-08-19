Webb City’s Treghan Parker, Cole Gayman commit to Missouri Southern

WEBB CITY, Mo. — When Webb City High School’s Cole Gayman announced his commitment to Missouri Southern for baseball, he was hoping his fellow Cardinal teammate Treghan Parker might join him.

The two have played baseball, basketball and football together. Now the two are set to hit the diamond together at Southern as well.

Blessed to announce I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Missouri Southern State University! 🟢🟡 @MSSUBaseball @wcbaseballcards pic.twitter.com/vwgQ5QyCzV — Cole Gayman (@co1e3) July 17, 2020

“Talked about it and said how cool it would be if we went there together,” Parker said. “And then it started becoming a reality, and we both told each other about the visits that we had. And we both got offered, and just it was crazy. It seemed right.”

Gayman will take the mound for the Lions with Parker positioned at second base. The current seniors have one more season to go and will go from being coached by Flave Darnell to his brother, Bryce. On top of that, the duo won’t have to go too far down the road.

“He actually texted me and said, ‘Done deal,'” Gayman said. “And I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ Like I was really happy. Grew up playing baseball together. We like to call it the ‘dynamic duo’ just rolling along.”