JOPLIN, Mo. — Webb City softball shortstop Peyton Hawkins has committed to play at Missouri Southern State University, she announced via Twitter on Friday.

Super excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Missouri Southern State University!! @MOSOSoftball @hallieblackney #GoLions pic.twitter.com/brxA5NoFB0 — peyton hawkins (@peyton_hawkins) August 13, 2021

Hawkins was part of the 2020 Cardinal squad that placed 2nd overall in the Class 4 state tournament. The shortstop has previously been a first-team All-State selection. She’s a three year starter and will play her senior season with the Cardinals before heading to Missouri Southern. She’s set to graduate in 2022.