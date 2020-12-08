Webb City’s John Roderique to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most winningest high school football coaches in Missouri, and arguably across the country, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2021. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Webb City head football coach John Roderique will be enshrined this coming January.

Roderique’s 12 state titles at Webb City are the most football state championships in Missouri high school history. His teams have compiled a record of 298-28, including 10 undefeated seasons, dating back to his hiring in 1997.

The Cardinals moved up to Class 5 this past season, but all state championships have occurred in Class 4 and cover 1997, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Of Roderique’s 24 seasons, 22 teams have advanced to the playoffs with 18 reaching the state semifinals — including eight consecutive from 2008 to 2015.

In addition, Webb City carried a 92-game regular-season win streak from 2003-2013. Just this past season, the Cardinals obtained their 21st consecutive district title.

Roderique was an All-State linebacker for Webb City in 1985 before playing at Pittsburg State University, where he was also an All-American linebacker and a consensus NCAA Division II All-American in 1989 his senior year.

The enshrinement is set to take place Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. More information about the enshrinement and a full list of the inductees can be found here.