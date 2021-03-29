Webb City’s Jaydee Duda commits to Crowder women’s basketball

WEBB CITY, Mo. — One of the top players for Webb City High School girl’s basketball team took to Twitter to announce her commitment to Crowder College women’s basketball.

Jaydee Duda won’t have to go too much further down the road to continue her playing and academic career. Duda has been deemed one of the top defensive guards not only in the Central Ozark Conference (COC), but also across Southwest Missouri. She was most recently named to second-team All-COC in her senior year.

Duda says she’s ready to bring that same type of swagger to Neosho next season.

“All of the coaches at Webb City have always pushed me to be like the best player that I can be,” she said. “Before every game, coach (Lance) Robbins would be like, ‘Prove you’re the best player out here.’ And so I’ve been taking that to a level where I can prove that I am the best player on the floor every time I step on it.”