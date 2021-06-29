Webb City’s Haidyn Berry named USA Today Southwest Missouri Player of the Year

WEBB CITY, Mo. — When you think of Webb City’s Haidyn Berry, you might think one of the most dominant softball pitchers to come out of southwest Missouri, but it goes beyond what she does in the circle. She broke the single-season home run record with 18 homers her senior season, and just hit another homer with one of the biggest high school sports awards in the country.

Softball great Jennie Finch awarded Berry with the Southwest Missouri Softball Player of the Year award. The award, sponsored by USA Today, is part of one of the largest high school sport recognition programs in the country.

The two-time Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year says the award is special, but Finch presenting it, made it even better.

Berry says, “I’m really excited, just because of who it came from. I mean, she’s awesome. So, just to see little girls, like I was, look up to her, I hope there’s little girls that can look up to me also.”

Haidyn wasn’t the only Webb City Cardinal to receive an award. Devrin Weathers also took home the same award for football.

