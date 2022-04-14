While the bats were working for the Webb City Cardinals in their 10-0 win against Hillcrest yesterday, the biggest stat that stood out was senior Gavin Stowell’s 10 strikeout no-hitter. The lefty and head coach Flave Darnell were happy to go on the road and get a dominating victory.

Stowell said, “After a bad weekend of playing it felt really good to bounce back like that, it was pretty awesome. Those middle innings I was feeling pretty good, my arm was coming to life and in that fifth inning I felt really really good.”

Darnell said, “”I’m really happy for Gavin, When he’s in the zone, he’s really hard to hit and he’s been a little frustrated with his performance a little bit in his first couple outings, but yesterday he was great and he was in the zone and like I said, he’s hard to hit when he’s in the zone. Probably about the fourth inning he looked really sharp, really sharp going into the fourth and fifth inning. He looked really sharp, really quick to the plate, looked really good and yeah he had it rolling yesterday.”

The Cardinals were also back at it today hosting Ozark. Webb City got the win over the Tigers 4-3. They now improve to 2-1 in COC play and 9-8 overall.