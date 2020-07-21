Webb City’s Gary Clinton commits to Arkansas State

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Arkansas State has landed their second local commitment in two weeks.

Last week, it was Carthage’s Aiden Logan. This week, it’s Webb City tight end Gary Clinton.

Clinton announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday, saying his was “110% COMMITTED” to Arkansas State. Clinton said he knew he wanted to commit last week.

“Definitely I knew I wanted to commit was last week, Wednesday,” Clinton said. “So he (Arkansas State Head Coach Blake Anderson) had like a family dinner or whatever, and he just like canceled the whole dinner and he spent like three hours just showing us the facilities and whatever they had, like academics, the weight room, nutrition, and all this stuff they had to offer. He spent that with us instead of spending it with his family. So that was definitely a big point in wanting to go there.”

Clinton said Anderson had told him he’d be joining a special group.

“He told us like this is probably one of the best recruiting classes they’ve ever had. So that’s just what we’re doing, build a monster, like we’re going to be a monster in the Sun Belt Conference. We’re going to go out there and try to win everything.”

Last season, Clinton was a second team all-state selection who helped lead the Cardinals to their fifteenth football state title.