Webb City’s Duda, Kimbrough and Noel all sign letters of intent

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The signings just keep on coming over at Webb City High School.

Webb City’s Jaydee Duda (Crowder), Sierra Kimbrough (Bethany College) and Shane Noel (Crowder) all signed their letters of intent in front of friends and family at the Cardinal Dome Wednesday afternoon.

Duda, who played for head coach Lance Robbins during her time with the Cardinals, will go play for Robbins’ sister next season in Neosho. She says Robbins jokes about it with her, but added that she expects to see him at a good chunk of her games

“He knows I can come out there and be one of the best players like I have been,” Duda said. “So, it’s nice to hear someone who has helped and I’ve looked up to say that about me.”

Shane Noel will be joining Duda at Crowder College next season, but he’ll compete with the baseball team. He’s been keeping track of the Roughriders (current) 21 game win streak and says he can’t wait to be a part of the team.

“Coach (Travis) Lallemand really made an impact when we went there,” Noel said. “The way he treated us there was really good.”

Fellow Cardinal girls basketball teammate Sierra Kimbrough will also be playing basketball at the collegiate level next year as she heads to Lindsborg, Kan., to play for Bethany College.

“Just go out and show what freshman can do, I guess,” Kimbrough said. “We have a good group of freshmen coming in, and hopefully we all get to chip in a little bit and play and give our best.”