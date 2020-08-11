Webb City’s Devrin Weathers is running into rare territory

Weathers enters his third season as a starter at the running back position for the Cardinals

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s Devrin Weathers is rushing into some pretty rare territory for the Cardinals football team. It’s something the film doesn’t show. It’s his desire to do more and his will to outdo the previous year.

“It’s great, you know, he is that experienced guy now,” Webb City head football coach John Roderique said. “We haven’t had a ton of guys that have been three year starters at that position. There have been a handful of them but they’re all special players and Devrin is certainly in that category.”

Weathers is in a category of his own. He’s led the team in rushing the past two seasons, and it might be a good start for the running game when it comes to reaching a sixteenth state championship. But with Weathers leading the way, he’s ready to make a little history

“I feel like every year I’ve gotten better,” Weathers said. “This year, I got to be at my peak as a high school [athlete]. I feel like I gotta show out and just show what I can do.”

There’s no doubt Weathers is a key piece to this offense. He knows his experience is invaluable. We’ve seen former running backs Durand Henderson and Terrell Kabala, and now Weathers knows he can help bring the next one up.

“Since I’ve been doing it for awhile, I feel like I have a lot of experience,” Weathers said. “I feel like I can teach up those younger dudes and that’s what I try to do when I’m practicing with them.”

But if there’s one thing Weathers has his sights set on, it’s the next snap.

When asked if he had any individual goals or anything for the upcoming season, Weathers joked and said, “Two thousand yards.”