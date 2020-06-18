Webb City’s Devrin Weathers commits to K-State football

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after receiving an official offer, Webb City senior Devrin Weathers has committed to play football for Kansas State, making the announcement on his Twitter Thursday morning.

Weathers is the first K-State Class of 2021 commit from Missouri. GoPowerCat.com reports that the Wildcats have landed a recruit from Missouri each year since 2011.

A three-star recruit and Second-Team All-State in Class 4 as a junior, Weathers rushed for nearly 1,400-yards last season to help the Cardinals earn their seventh state football title.