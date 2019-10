NEOSHO, Mo. – The Webb City Lady Cardinals dropped their first set against Carl Junction in the Class 4 District 11 finale, but rallied back to win the second and third set to keep their season alive.

Webb City fell in the first set 28-26; however, the Lady Cards would win the second set 25-23, and the third set 25-15 to advance to the Class 4 Sectionals.

Webb City will await the winner of the District 10 finals that will take place tomorrow night.