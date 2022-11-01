The Webb City volleyball team won a thriller five set match over Helias Catholic Saturday in the State Quarterfinals and in doing so, they also made a little history as well.

This Lady Cardinals team is the first team in school history to make it to the State Volleyball Final Four. Earlier in the season, the Webb City seniors wanted to lead by example and it shows as this team is making history this season.

The position that Webb City is in right now is what they wanted at the start of the season. Now the Lady Cardinals are gearing up for their semifinals matchup against Incarnate Word Academy this Thursday.

Before their match, the team wanted to take in the excited of being the Webb City history books.

Kyah Sanborn said, “We are all so excited it’s just awesome to know that we are the first team to ever make it this far and we just love to be that…we like to…know that we are the team for all the older team and for the younger teams looking up to us and that we finally made it and to be that role model for all of them coming up.”

Kate Brownfield mentioned, “Yeah it’s super exciting it’s kind of surreal…we have a great community so it’s great to make them proud and make…all ourselves proud and show how that hard has paid off.”

Head Coach Rhonda Lawrence stated, “It just means the world I mean this is what we have been fighting for this is what we have been planning for for a long time. You know all the classes even before them…everybody this is where you want to be and so it’s just really awesome for this group especially.”