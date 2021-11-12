Webb City upsets Carthage in Class 5, District 6 championship

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers hosted the Webb City Cardinals in the Class 5, District 6 championship on Friday. It was a familiar matchup, as the two teams faced each other in the same game last season, in which Webb City won 42-21. The two teams also faced each other in week four of this season, with Carthage taking a 42-14 win. Carthage entered the matchup 10-0, while Webb was 7-3.

Carthage recovered a Webb City fumble on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback Caden Kabance immediately capitalized with a touchdown, making it 7-0 Carthage. The Tigers then immediately recovered a fumble on the ensuing Webb City drive, with Max Williams punching it in to make it 14-0.

Webb, however, mounted a comeback attempt after that. Cade Wilson ran it in for a touchdown, but the PAT was no good. Still, after getting a Carthage stop, Webb City quarterback Cohl Vaden found Dante Washington in the endzone for the score. The two-point try was good, making the game 14-14 at halftime.

Nobody scored in the third quarter, but in the fourth, Vaden punched it in to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game. Carthage countered with a touchdown run by Luke Gall.

The Tigers stopped the Cardinals on the ensuing drive, but when they got the ball back, Carthage fumbled and Webb City’s Cooper Crouch recovered. Webb City got the ball back dangerously close to the red-zone; Vaden scored another touchdown with 27 seconds to go. The Cardinals pulled away with a 28-21 win, upsetting the undefeated Tigers and ending their season.

John Roderique, Webb City head coach, says, “I told them, it’s kind of like life sometimes. You show up, you just gotta battle every single day of your life. It’s not gonna be easy, you’re gonna have setbacks, but you just gotta keep battling. That’s what life’s about. We try to make this game a microcosm of life sometimes.”

Webb City will host Lebanon in the state quarterfinal round on Saturday, November 20. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.