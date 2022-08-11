Wednesday morning, Webb City Little League 12U team claimed their spot in the Midwest Regional Championship game.

They would await to see who they’d play against in the championship. The Iowa State champs are the team they will face in the championship.

Webb City would defeat Iowa Wednesday, then Iowa would bounce back in a 3-2 victory over North Dakota to advance to the championship game.

This game will be a rematch as the two teams played each other in the semifinals where Webb City won 3-1.

The game will be Friday, August 11th at noon central time and will air on ESPN.