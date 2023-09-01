Webb City, MO – For the first time since 1996, the Webb City Cardinals ran out on their home field with someone other than John Roderique leading the way. Losing 14-7 last week to Nixa, new head coach Ryan McFarland had an opportunity to ignite the hopes of a sellout crowd at Cardinal Stadium, and did he ever.

Taking on Carl Junction, Webb City utilized a strong running game. In the first quarter, Gabe Johnson high-stepped his way into the end zone after a reverse handoff sent him downfield untouched.

It was a solid start for Webb, but Todd Hafner and the Bulldogs quickly bounced back. With well-known running back Johnny Starks, Carl Junction plowed their way in for a touchdown to tie the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, it was Gabe Johnson’s chance again. Receiving it from near his own end zone, Johnson weaved through defenders and sprinted his way in for a thrilling 80+ yard touchdown.

Leading now 14-7, Webb once again had high spirits, but Starks and the Bulldog offense plowed their way in on the ensuing drive to tie the game. A few empty possessions later, Webb City’s Braden Mckee used every bit of his 6’3 height to score on a quarterback sneak to make it 21-14.

The Cardinals kept the pressure on in the second half and put the game away winning 48-27. Webb City will travel to take on Republic next week, and Carl Junction will host Neosho at 7 p.m.