Webb City Softball Wins 16U State Championship

Webb rallied to take the lead in the fifth, en route to their first state championship since 2015

The Webb City All Stars are headed to the Little League Central Region for the first time since 2015 after a 12-11 win over De Soto for the Missouri 16U State Championship.

Webb and De Soto traded leads back and forth through the first few innings before De Soto took a commanding 11-6 lead. Then in the fourth, Webb City’s bats came alive to piece together a five-run rally and tie the game at 11.

In the fifth, Jade Hargis playing in her last summer with her 16U team, hit a tough bouncer towards the hot corner that went off the third baseman’s glove and allowed Brenna Maggard to score what would be the game winning run.

From that point on, both pitchers and defenses settled down as Webb needed one last stand to seal the victory.

In the bottom of the 7th De Soto had the game tying run on second, but Webb’s Bre Haslip got the batter to ground out to second, as Solara Thompson fielded it with ease and stepped on the bag to seal the 12-11 victory.