Webb City softball preps for revenge tour with fall season right around the corner

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s not just the football players that are prepping for their seasons. Fall season softball is also right around the corner, and for the Webb City Lady Cardinals, they’re taking the revenge tour this year.

They were the Class 4 State runners-up last season, losing out by just one run to Webster Grove. The team says they’ll be using that loss as motivation this year. With six seniors returning as starters, it’s not out of the realm of possibility they could find themselves back in the big game.

Webb City will be down a major player with pitcher Haidyn Berry having graduated, but they’re not thinking about what they don’t have.

Shauna Friend, Webb City head coach, says, “Defensively, we look great. That’s really comforting as a coach, and also as our pitchers, to have a great defense to behind them. I think our defense is definitely one of our strengths. Offensively, we’ve got a lot of girls that can hit the ball well. Obviously, offense is something you continually work on every day so that’s our focus going into our first game next week.”

Peyton Hawkins, senior shortstop, says, “Second place isn’t what everyone’s going for. It’s not our goal. Our goal is to win the state championship, so every day we take our workouts and our practices just like we want to win that state championship.”

The Lady Cards open their season on Monday, August 30 against Nevada. For their full seasons schedule, click here.