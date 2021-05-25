Webb City soccer advances to state quarterfinals, marking deepest run in program history

WILLARD, Mo. — The Webb City girls’ soccer team defeated Willard in the Class 3 sectional round on Tuesday, 4-2. The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead at halftime, and were able to keep the edge to win the game. Senior Melia Blair led the team in scoring with two goals.

The team will now advance to the state quarterfinals, marking the deepest postseason run in the history of the program, which was created in 2012.

Nick Harmon, Webb City head coach, says, “All the hard work they put in this season, and to come out on top here against a really tough opponent in a hard fought game, it’s really exciting to see them make history that way.

Melia Blair, midfielder, says, “I grew up watching the team and everything, and so the fact that I’m a part of it, and like a really big part of it, and making history, it’s just great.

The Lady Cardinals will host Union on Saturday, May 29.