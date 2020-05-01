Webb City reflects on LLWS from a season ago following 2020 cancellation

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Action 12 News caught up with Seneca High School Superintendent Brandon Eggleston, who was Webb City’s little league team’s head coach last year, following the news of the cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series. Eggleston helped guide the Cardinals to the Midwest Regional semifinals where Webb City lost to Minnesota in the 2019 tournament.

Eggleston said he feels for those 12-year-old kids who will be missing out on a chance to play in a Little League World Series, but told his son how they should be thankful they got to experience their time being a part of it.