Webb City punches ticket to Class 5 semifinals with win over Lebanon

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals are returning to the Class 5 semifinal round after defeating Lebanon, 35-13, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Webb City’s victory marks the second straight season the Cardinals surpassed Lebanon in the quarterfinal round.

The Cardinals were leading by just a one point margin heading into halftime. Late in the third quarter, however, the offense got hot, defense created turnovers, and the rest is history.

John Roderique, Webb City head coach, says, “I don’t even know what to say. I would’ve never guessed maybe six, eight weeks ago that we would be in this position. It’s just about perseverance and continuing to work and just keep moving forward and trying to get better. I can’t say enough about our coaches. Our coaches have done a great job of getting our kids in this position, and our kids have done a great job on the field, so that’s where all the credit goes. To those guys.”

Webb City retains home field advantage heading into the semifinals; they’ll host undefeated Class 5 powerhouse Jackson on Saturday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.