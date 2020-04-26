Webb City product Trystan Colon-Castillo signs with the Baltimore Ravens

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, right is hugged by teammate Trystan Colon-Castillo, left, after Rountree scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was announced by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that former University of Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft.

Castillo was a three-year starter with the Tigers and was named to the 2017 Southeastern Conference (SEC) All-Freshman Team. He started the final 38 games of his career before declaring early for the draft. In addition, Castillo was part of an offensive line group that allowed just 6.08 tackles for loss and 2.25 sacks per game.

The Mizzou Tiger was one undrafted free agent that was picked up rather quickly following the draft. He makes his way to Baltimore to join up with Lamar Jackson and company.