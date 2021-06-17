Webb City product ready for Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Back in April University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) thrower Desirea Buerge threw a discus for 58.90 meters. That was a historic throw that landed her a spot in the Olympic Trials.

The qualifying round for the discus throw begins Friday (June 18) at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon followed by the final round on Saturday (June 19). But for Buerge to be able to have a shot at the Tokyo Olympics she has to hit the Olympic standard of 63.50 meters, and she has to place in the top three.

Buerge didn’t get a chance at nationals with UTRGV, and since then she’s amped up her training for three straight weeks for this moment.

“I really have been grinding every day in the weight room and out on the field,” Buerge said. “Even with these last couple weeks with really nobody else being out there except me, coach and one of our hammer throwers. Getting out there, still doing two hours a day, but just really been working my butt off just to really be able to perform at my peak performance these next couple of days.”