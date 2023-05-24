After a big 2-0 win against McDonald County in the Class 5 District 7 championship game, The Webb City Cardinals baseball team gets ready to compete in the state tournament this weekend.

Against the Mustangs, Kaylor Darnell had a strong night on the mound going 6.2 Innings with eight strikeouts and allowing only two hits. He also helped himself with a bunt RBI single in the 6th inning. Webb City eventually captured the 2-0 win.

The Cardinals get to play their quarterfinal matchup at home Saturday at 2:00. They’ll face the Kearney Bulldogs, who they already faced once in April and won the game on the road 8-5. But, Webb City knows the state tournament is a different story and can’t rely on past results as they look to secure a spot in the state semifinals. We spoke with the team ahead of their first game in the state tournament.

Kaylor Darnell said, “Practice will look the same as always, but for me especially it’s just to keep the same routine every day. Waking up at the same time, going to bed at the same time. It gives me good energy and keeps me being able to throw. Kearney, they can really swing it, playing them last time they could really swing it. They got good pitching and it’ll be a tough game, a good game and a fun game. To come out on top, we’ll have to pitch well, play well and hit well.”

Kenley Hood said, “We haven’t got to play here for a quarterfinal in a long time, so it’s good to play back at home and for the seniors last game at home. Both of us hasn’t seen each other’s best guys, so it’s gonna be good going in and we just gotta stay level headed the whole game and hopefully sneak out a win.”