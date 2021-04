CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Coming into Tuesday’s game with Carl Junction, the Webb City baseball had a chance to shake up with Central Ozark Conference rankings. The second ranked Cardinals did just that, taking down the sixth ranked Bulldogs 11-5.

With the win, the Cardinals move to 15-5 on the season. They’ll be back in action Thursday on the road at Nixa. Carl Junction drops to 12-6. The Bulldogs will head to Ozark for another COC contest on Thursday.